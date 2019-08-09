Changing guidelines allow people with recent tattoos to give blood

Changing guidelines are now making it possible for people who've recently been tattooed to now give blood.

New guidelines allow people with recent tattoos to give blood

In the past, people who had tattoos had to wait up to a year to donate. That number has slowly declined to months, and now the wait-time is down to one week.

To spread the message, Iron Brush, in downtown Lincoln is hosting a blood drive this Saturday, August 10th, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Blood donors, with tattoos, are excited.

"If they feel the urge, they feel the need, or let's say there's a calling for a particular blood type, that they don't need to wait," said Kasey Matoush, a blood donor and patron of Iron Brush. "For me personally, lifting those restrictions are fantastic for not only the blood bank but also for people that want to donate."

The Nebraska Community Blood Bank said there is a critical shortage and all blood types are needed. To register for this blood drive, visit this link.

