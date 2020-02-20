Charges filed against suspect who shot at Cass County deputies

Charges have been filed against the suspect who fired several shots at Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies, resulting in an officer-involved shooting incident on January 22.

On January 22, at approximately 10:25 p.m., Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call near Louisville. While deputies were investigating the situation, Paul Warner, 37, of rural Louisville, exited the front door of the residence and began firing shots at the deputies with a handgun. Deputies returned fire, striking the suspect. No deputies were injured in the incident.

Following an investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol, the Cass County Attorney has filed 29 felony charges against Warner. The charges include:

· Attempted First Degree Assault on an Officer (four counts)

· Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony (ten counts)

· Attempted First Degree Assault (one count)

· Terrorists Threats (eight counts)

· Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony (three counts)

· Second Degree Assault (one count)

· Strangulation (one count)

· Felony Child Abuse (one count)

The charges stem from the investigation into both the officer-involved shooting and the situations that precipitated the incident. Warner remains hospitalized and is under 24-hour guard.

The NSP investigation remains ongoing.