Celebrating accomplishments in 2019

The Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska and We Support Agriculture held a joint 2019 annual stakeholders meeting Monday at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in Lincoln.

The meeting started at 8:30 a.m. with coffee and conversation time, and then at 9:00 a.m., the formal meeting began. The Nebraska Soybean Board sponsored a lunch at Noon.

The keynote speaker at the 9:45 a.m. session was Jana McGuire from The Center for Food Integrity (CFI) whose topic was entitled “Gene Editing: Current Science and Public Viewpoint.” At the close of the luncheon meeting at 1:00 p.m., McGuire presented a bonus session entitled; “Gene Editing/Engage Training.”

The AFAN/WSA meeting included year-end reports by Steve Martin, executive director of AFAN and WSA and Will Keech, livestock development director with AFAN. The reports presented the year’s accomplishments and provided a look into future opportunities for both organizations.

Also included in the meeting was the celebration of the Sand County Foundation’s 2019 Nebraska Leopold Conservation Award winner. The winner this year is Ryan, Angela and Cheyenne Sundstrom, owners of the Broken Box Ranch in Moorefield, Nebraska.