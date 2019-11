Cher coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena in April

Cher announced Monday she will bring her Here We Go Again Tour to Lincoln in April.

Cher will perform at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on April 20, 2020.

Tickets are on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 8th at 10am ET at LiveNation.com.

CHER 2020 TOUR DATES – Tickets on sale Friday, November 8:

Friday, March 6, 2020 - El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center

Sunday, March 8, 2020 - Edinburg, TX Bert Ogden Arena

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center

Thursday, March 12, 2020 -Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

Saturday, March 14, 2020 - Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

Monday, March 16, 2020 - Memphis, TN FedExForum

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at BJCC

Friday, March 20, 2020 - Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum

Sunday, March 22, 2020 - Pensacola, FL Pensacola Bay Center

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

Thursday, March 26, 2020 - Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 - Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

Thursday, April 9, 2020 - Madison, WI Kohl Center

Saturday, April 11, 2020 - Fargo, ND Fargodome

Monday, April 13, 2020 - Green Bay, WI Resch Center

Thursday, April 16, 2020 - Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

Saturday, April 18, 2020 - Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Monday, April 20, 2020 - Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

Friday, April 24, 2020 - Casper, WY Casper Events Center

Sunday, April 26, 2020 - Billings, MT First Interstate Arena

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 - Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

Thursday, April 30, 2020 - Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center

Saturday, May 2, 2020 - Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

Monday, May 4, 2020 - Everett, WA Angel of the Winds Arena

Wednesday, May 6, 2020 - Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center