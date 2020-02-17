Chicago coming to Pinewood Bowl August 5

The multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning band Chicago will come to Pinewood Bowl Theater on Wednesday, August 5.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m.

Chicago, came in at #10, the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine's recent Top 125 Artists Of All Time. And Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

Chicago was inducted into the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com, the Ticketmaster App on your mobile device, and the Pinnacle Bank Arena Innovative Pain & Spine Ticket Office (No sales at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Innovative Pain & Spine Ticket Office day of on-sale).