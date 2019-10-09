Chick-fil-A announces plans to reopen drive-thru

Just 1 day after a man was shot and killed at a Chick-fil-A at the Southpointe Pavilions, the restaurant has announced plans to open up it's drive-thru Thursday morning.

The man, identified as 48-year-old Joseph Cimino, was shot dead after causing a disturbance inside the restaurant, near 27th and Pine Lake Road, being escorted out and driving his truck through the west side of the restaurant.

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe Special Agent was on scene and eventually fired his gun, killing Cimino.

The restaurant plans to open up its drive-thru window tomorrow at 6 a.m.