Chick-Fil-A offers free entree with donation of gloves to People's City Mission

If you're thinking about where to eat dinner tonight, Chick-Fil-A is offering a free meal for giving back.

Chick-Fil-A on 48th and O is collecting gloves for People's City Mission. (Source: KOLN)

Monday, until the store on 48th and O Streets closes at 10, if you donate a pair of gloves to People's City Mission, you can get a free entree.

It's part of the restaurant's 12 days of Christmas giveaway. Every day leading up to Christmas, this Chick-Fil-A is doing different community outreach events.

So far, they've already collected dozens of pairs of gloves.

"So often, even myself, you know, you overlook the simple necessities that people need," said owner and operator Dustin Andrews. "But with having gloves and hats and obviously the cold weather that we've been having in the Midwest, it's just so important."

Here are the remaining 12 Days of Christmas events for the store:

On the 5th day of Christmas

Monday, December 16, 2019 * 11am - 8pm

Receive a free entrée (excluding Chick-fil-A® Salads) when you donate any size gloves to benefit People's City Mission.

On the 6th day of Christmas

Tuesday, December 17, 2019 * While supplies last

First 100 guests receive a free Time Card.

On the 7th day of Christmas

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 * 11am - 8pm

Receive a free Chick-fil-A® Spicy Chicken Sandwich when you tag a friend in our latest social media post.

On the 8th day of Christmas

Thursday, December 19, 2019 * Open to close

Free Kids Icedream® Cone when you say "Ho, Ho, Ho, eat more chicken."

On the 9th day of Christmas

Friday, December 20, 2019 * 11am - 8pm

Receive a free Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich just for being you.

On the 10th day of Christmas

Saturday, December 21, 2019 * 11am - 8pm

Receive a free Small Hand-Spun Milkshake when you wear a Christmas sweater into our location.

On the 11th day of Christmas

Monday, December 23, 2019 * 11am - 8pm

Join us for Spirit Day with a portion of proceeds going to benefit Love Justice's mission to stop human trafficking.

On the 12th day of Christmas

Tuesday, December 24, 2019 * 11am - 6pm

Free 8-count Chick-fil-A® Nuggets when you tell us what you are looking forward to on Christmas Day.