Chick-fil-A car wash for cancer honors employee

On Sunday, employee's of the SouthPointe Chick-fil-A came in on their day off to wash cars to raise money for cancer research.

And for them, the cause really hits home.

The owner of Chick-fil-A says this fundraiser today was very important to them to be able to show support for two employees affected by cancer.

Adam Brady has been working at Chick-fil-A at SouthPointe since the day it opened in 2015.

And co-workers say he's given so much to the company.

But now, they're supporting him, because 54-year-old Brady is currently battling stage four esophageal cancer.

"It hits me in my heart because I know how it feels to have it and what good people like this are doing to help you,” said Brady.

One car after another, people kept showing up for the car wash for cancer.

And Brady was able to make it to the car wash with his wife and see it for himself.

The owner of the SouthPointe Chick-fil-A says it's the least they could do.

"It's a way for us just to show love and support, like I cannot imagine what they're going through,” said owner, Charlie Colón.

Colón says the car-wash was also to support another employee whose mom was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Other employees say unfortunately it is all too common.

"We've all been affected by cancer, we all have friends and family whose lives have been directly impacted and we're here to make a difference and we're out here enjoying the sunshine, we got a lot of folks out here helping, it's been great,” said employee Andy Nelson.

All of the proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society and Brady tells 10/11 NOW, that he could not be more thankful for the support from his co-workers and everyone who came out today.

"I love these guys for helping, the cause and it's great to see all of these people coming out and you know, just donating their time and their money for a good cause,” said Brady.