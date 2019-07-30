Chick-fil-A holds fundraiser for two non-profits

Chick-fil-A in south Lincoln is hosting a fundraiser on Tuesday to honor one of the restaurant's employees.

They're donating 20 percent of sales to two nonprofits, including the American cancer society.

The south Lincoln franchise owner was inspired to hold the fundraiser by an employee who is battling stage four esophageal cancer.

Another employee's mother is currently fighting breast cancer.

While this Chick-fil-A location hosts nearly 50 fundraisers every year, staff said this one is extra personal.

"I think it's just a way for us to not only show our support for them, said Charlie Colón, the franchise owner.

The fundraiser is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. tonight.

In addition to the American Cancer Society, they're also donating a portion of sales to Habitat for Humanity. Former husker and current Dallas Maverick Isaiah Roby will also be there signing autographs.