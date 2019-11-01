Chief Bliemeister talks marijuana enforcement in Lincoln

Lincoln police chief Jeff Bliemeister said the department is struggling to enforce new marijuana laws.

Panel discusses marijuana in the workplace ahead of new Illinois law.

"There were some legislative issues that occurred as a result of the passage of that bill," he said.

Nebraska passed a bill in May allowing farmers to grow hemp in their fields.

The issue for LPD, during it's investigations, is it can't determine the difference between hemp and marijuana.

Chief Bliemeister said LPD is going around buying CBD products for research.

"Some of those samples contain CBD. Some of those contain CBD with THC," he said.

CBD Remedies owner Adam Brewer said his business sells CBD with hemp legally.

"From the hemp plant and less than .3 percent THC... CBD is legal," he said.

Right now, Douglas County is the only place determining the difference between CBD and marijuana.

According to CSI supervisors, it still uses presumptive field kits, even though it can't spot the difference.

Chief Bliemeister said spotting the difference can play a big role in some cases.

He said, "We can show relationships between violent crimes, especially murder, in our community, that is directly correlated to the distribution of marijuana."

Bliemeister wants to work with state legislators to fix the new law to make prosecuting it more clear.

This will likely happen during the legislative session next year.