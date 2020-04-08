Child Advocacy Center asking for help protecting staff, families

The CDC now recommends wearing face masks where other health guidelines are in plan. For those working directly with families at the Child Advocacy Center, this is an essential step in protecting themselves and others.

The staff at the CAC put out a request on Facebook just several days ago asking the community for reusable masks. The masks will be used when staff is working with families, and then washed and reused.

"Every non-profit that's trying to keep the doors open to provide that safety net in our community, for kids and for families, is struggling with how do you do that," said Lynn Ayers, with the CAC. "How do you do that in a way that keeps your staff safe?"

Ayers said the goal is to collect at least 30 masks, but she said 60 is ideal. To donate, reach out to center, or drop off the masks at 5025 Garland St.

The Center is asking for fun, kid-friendly patterns. Ayers said if they have any extras, they will donate to families in need.