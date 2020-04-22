Child Advocacy Center continues critical work during COVID-19 pandemic

More than 2.9 million cases of child abuse are reported in the United States every year. In Nebraska, the Child Advocacy Center is working to support these children and rid the world of child abuse and neglect.

The Child Advocacy Center is located in Lincoln but serves 17 counties across Nebraska. The CAC works with families, law enforcement, and community partners to provide forensic interviews, medical evaluations, advocacy and support, court school, case coordination, mental health services, community education, and professional training.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Child Advocacy Center has had to change the way they operate. They are no longer able to offer in-person training sessions for the general public. Instead, the CAC is uploading 1 to 3 minute informative videos to their Facebook page. Topics include online safety for children, dating violence, and body safety for teenagers and their parents.

The month of April is recognized as National Child Abuse Prevention Month. On Wednesday, the Child Advocacy Center is asking you to show your support during Wear Blue Day. Whether you’re leaving home or not, you can wear blue to show your support for the CAC and post pictures on social media.