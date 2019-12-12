Child Advocacy Center receives $135K grant to help with workload

The Child Advocacy Center is working to interview hundreds of kids who attended two Lincoln daycares.

That workload wasn’t manageable for the two people on the case.

Now the CAC has a brand new employee to help, thanks to a $135,000 federal grant.

The CAC was awarded a mass victimization grant. The money is meant to help not only those working at the center but to offer financial support to families who have been affected by these crimes.

The center is helping to conduct interviews with potential victims in the Titus Miller case.

“We’re still in the thick of it,” said Lynn Ayers with executive director. “Were starting to wind down a little bit but we reached out to all 696 kids that attended either one of the daycares.”

Miller was the night manager at Playful Painters Child Care. He’s charged in federal court with production and distribution of child pornography.

The woman who owns the daycare also owned Manda’s Pandas which closed in 2018.

For the most part just two of the CAC’s four advocates were in charge of conducting the hundreds of interviews.

“Our advocates weren’t keeping their heads above water,” said Ayers. “I can’t even pretend that was happening.”

Now they have five advocates, the newest one is a former intern.

“We also see all the other cases coming forward,” said Ayers. “It’s meant the world to our advocates in terms of helping to relieve some of that pressure.”

The grant also allows the CAC to help with families affected by the case with various expenses.

“When you go change childcare there is a registration fee,” said Ayers. “There’s money in there to reimburse you for that, there’s also money to help your co-pay for therapy.”

Ayers also says that outside of the grant local government agencies and partners have gone above and beyond.

“The Health Department helped out with waiving the lab work on all these kids, it was going to be $879 dollars for each child,” said Ayers. “It really was a community effort to step up for these families.”

