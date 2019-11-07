Child critically hurt in hit & run crash in Omaha

Omaha Police investigated a serious crash at 50th and Grand Avenue in Omaha Wednesday evening.

Investigators said just before 5:30 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run investigation at 48th and Grand Avenue.

Once on scene, officers determined that a 2016 Kia Sorento was northbound on 48th from a stop sign at Grand Avenue when a westbound 2000 Chevy Silverado pickup struck the rear passenger fender of the Kia.

The Kia spun and wrecked on the northeast corner of the intersection, according to investigators. The driver of the Chevy then took off westbound on Grand Avenue.

Moments after, the Chevy struck an eastbound 2013 Dodge Journey near 50th and Grand Avenue before hitting a stop sign. The Chevy then collided with a 2012 Buick Verando sedan, according to Omaha Police Department.

Three people inside of the Buick were transported to the hospital. A young girl inside that Buick suffered critical injuries.

Omaha Police say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The driver of the Chevy is being treated for a fractured pelvis.

All other parties in vehicles had minor injuries.