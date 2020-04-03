Child custody agreements should continue as normal despite COVID-19

There are new regulations put in place regularly here in Nebraska to make accommodations for the COVID-19. Alcohol can be sold in to-go containers; the state is easing up on licensing regulations for doctors, but one Nebraska family said that's not enough.

Tyson and Stacie, from Hastings, want the state to clarify guidelines for child custody during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tyson, who shares children with an ex-wife, hasn't seen his children in about a month.

"I miss my kids, you know," he said. "I really want to see them."

Tyson said he cannot see his kids right now, because his ex-wife is afraid they will get COVID-19. Tyson isn't alone; nationwide, parents with custody agreements are struggling with the same thing. Family attorneys said right now, it's best to follow the rules set out in the court-ordered plan.

"Desperate times call for desperate measures, and people need to try and work through it for the benefit of their kids," said Jane Langan Mach, a partner at Rembolt Ludtke Lawfirm. "People should still be following their parenting plans unless they, or someone in their household has been diagnosed with COVID-19, or been exposed or has traveled to a country that has a significant population with COVID-19."

While some courts may not be hearing a lot of custody cases right now, it doesn't mean disobeying the court-ordered agreement is okay.

"The court can sanction the parent in lots of ways," said Langan Mach. "Including make up parenting time, or ordering that parent to pay attorney fees."

Tyson and his wife, Stacie, want more direction and clarification of rules from the state level.

"Our focus should be on family and kids and safety," she said. "When you're encouraging families to go get take out, or when you're making alcohol sales such an issue, making sure businesses can sell it curbside, but you're ignoring true family issues, it doesn't really feel like we're all in this together then.. I wish that they would just pay attention to the things like this."

Recently, the Kentucky State Supreme Court ruled that parents have to follow their child custody plans, but Nebraska hasn't done anything regarding custody. 10/11 asked Governor Ricketts at a press conference.

"You've still got to do it," said Ricketts, (R) Nebraska. "If you've got an arrangement with ex-partner, you have to make sure that child still goes back and forth between those homes."

Langan Mach said if there is no serious risk of COVID-19 at the other parent's house, it's best to keep up with your current parenting plan.

Tyson and Stacie said until there is a clear decision for judges to follow, there's not much they can do to see their kids. They said they call the

governor's office regularly, asking for something to happen to child custody.