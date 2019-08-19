Child hospitalized after near-drowning in backyard pool in Omaha

(Photo: Bull-Doser / Wikipedia)
By  | 
Posted:

A 17-month-old child was hospitalized Sunday as the result of a near-drowning in a backyard pool in Omaha.

Emergency crews were called to a home on 104th Street near Giles Road around 12:30 p.m. They were told CPR was in progress.

Authorities said the child was found in the backyard pool.

There was no word on the boy’s condition.

 