Girl killed, brother injured following electrocution near Elm Creek

Two Elm Creek children were injured, one fatally, on their grandparent's property following an electrocution incident on Tuesday.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received the call around 4:30 a.m. in regards to a possible electrocution.

Deputies and Elm Creek Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene, and the two children were transported to CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

One of those children, Aubree Hubbard, 7, died shortly after arrival.

The other child, her 5-year-old brother, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was admitted to CHI GSH.

A preliminary investigation indicates the electrocution was accidental and was caused by a problem with wiring on a portable fuel trailer.

Foul play is not suspected.

Members of the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office, Elm Creek Volunteer Rescue Squad, CHI GSH paramedics and the Nebraska Electrical Inspector Division, assisted Sheriff’s deputies in the investigation, which is ongoing.

