Child porn, sexual assault charges against Kearney man

A Kearney teenager faces five felony sex crime charges.

Brandon Storz, 18, is charged with first degree sexual assault. Court records indicate he assaulted a child who was not more than nine years old, subjecting the child to penetration.

He's also charged with four counts of possession of child pornography. Court records show he possessed images of a child who participated in or observed an explicit sex act.

Court records indicate the incidents occurred in April.

Other details of the case are sealed by the court.

If convicted on all five charges, Storz could get up to 58 years in prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled June 20 in Buffalo County court.

