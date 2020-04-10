Childbirth classes shift to online for expecting parents because of pandemic

Whether you’re a parent or not, we’ve all heard about the classes that teach you to breathe, relax, and prepare for parenthood. But the pandemic has forced some changes on this group.

"Got 100 families through the Zoom classes and that’s a big concern of theirs is what is this going to look like for me," said Cathy DelSenno, Methodist Women’s Hospital Childbirth Education Coordinator.

Instead of sitting in a big room together, moms and dads-to-be are sitting down in front of a webcam -- and it’s taking some getting used to.

From baby bump to bassinet, first-time parents like Marley and Caleb Ward are gearing up for their due date.

"I wanted to make sure we knew everything. We’re first-time parents so we wanted to make sure that we were as ready as we could be," said Caleb Ward.

Bringing a new life into the world is a big deal, but doing it during a viral outbreak is even scarier.

"I think it does cause them anxiety especially with it being our first. Already don’t know what to expect on top of not knowing what to expect," added Marley Ward.

Zoom classes have helped them ease pregnancy anxiety and safety anxiety. But, COVID-19 has forced them to rethink a lot about their birth plan -- from not having grandparents standing by to putting off relatives meeting their baby girl.

While these changes are big, Delsenno and the professionals at Methodist Women’s Hospital are hoping these classes keep some of the normalcy in an otherwise rapidly changing experience.