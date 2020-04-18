Lincoln author creates origami children's book about Holmes Lake

Lincoln parks have been a popular destination for people to simply get out of the house while the quarantine is going on. One Lincoln author has turned Homes Lake into a children's book, all out of origami.

On a blustery day, author and illustrator Linda Stephen spends some time at Homes Lake Park, location of her first children's book.

"The illustrations are made entirely from paper," Stephen said. "There's more than 1,000 origami sculptures in the art and it took me about seven months to make the art."

Stephen studied in Japan and has been doing origami art since 4th grade. She said this book can benefit parents and kids during these trying times.

"It makes my art accessible to wide audiences, so it celebrates all the things you can see and do and hear at a park any day even during these challenging times," Stephen said.

This book features a tutorial on how to make an origami caterpillar. It may be a children's book, but it can be enjoyed at any age.

"It has art, it has craft, it has search and find, it has something for all ages," Stephen said.

While families navigate these new times, this book is a way to see a park in a new perspective. Stephen uses traditional Japanese paper for her artwork. Others can use sticky notes or printer paper to learn.

