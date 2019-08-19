Chili's employee approached by man with a gun

An investigation is underway after police said an employee of a Lincoln's Chili's was approached by a man with a gun.

It happened outside the Chili's at SouthPointe just before midnight Monday.

The employee was closing the restaurant when a suspect came toward him with a gun.

Lincoln Police said the employee went back into the restaurant to get away from the suspect.

No shot were ever fired and the employee was not hurt.

Police said the suspect left there and at this point, they have no description.