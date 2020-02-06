China opens new hospitals for virus patients, deaths top 560

China has finished building a second new hospital to isolate and treat patients of a virus that has killed more than 560 people and continues to spread, disrupting travel and people’s lives and fueling economic fears.

In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photo, a military officer wearing a protective suit gives instructions to evacuees from Wuhan, China, as they travel to a hospital after their arrival at a military base in Wroclaw, Poland. (AP Photo/Arek Rataj, File)

A first group of patients was expected to start testing a new antiviral drug, as China also moved people with milder symptoms into makeshift hospitals at sports centers and other public spaces.

The health care system in Wuhan, where the outbreak was first detected, has been overwhelmed with the thousands of ill patients.

A new, 1,500-bed hospital specially built for virus patients opened days after a 1,000-bed hospital with prefabricated wards and isolation rooms began taking patients.

‘A floating prison’: Cruise of Asia ends in virus quarantine

David Abel’s 50th wedding anniversary luxury cruise began with him eating his fill and enjoying the sights of East Asia.

It’s ending with him quarantined on the ship for two extra weeks, eating a “lettuce sandwich with some chicken inside.”

Twenty people were escorted off the ship, heading for hospitals for treatment of a new virus. The hundreds of passengers on two cruise ships in Japan and Hong Kong are caught in the drama and fear about the little-understood virus.

Tests are still pending on some passengers and crew. Abel said, “It’s not going to be a luxury cruise; it’s going to be like a floating prison."

5,000 from earlier cruises possibly exposed

Hong Kong authorities say more than 5,000 people may have been exposed to a virus during previous voyages on a cruise ship now in quarantine.

Center for Health Protection official Chuang Shuk-kwan said Thursday that eight people tested positive for the new coronavirus after they traveled on the World Dream cruise from Jan. 19-24.

The ship sailed four voyages after that date. It was placed in quarantine Monday with its 3,600 passengers and crew being screened for the virus.

Chuang said the three other cruises involved more than 5,000 passengers who had returned to Hong Kong.

Cheung said 206 were Hong Kong residents on the same trip as the eight mainland Chinese who were infected.

But she urged anyone who had joined World Dream cruises since then to contact health officials immediately.

Universities cancel study-abroad programs amid virus fears

Universities are scrambling to assess the risks to their programs from China’s virus outbreak.

Some are canceling study-abroad opportunities and prohibiting travel affecting hundreds of thousands of students.

In the U.S., the cancellations add to the tension between two governments whose relations were already sour.

The scare also threatens to cause lasting damage to growing academic exchange programs that reached new heights over the last decade and a half.

China sends far more students to the U.S. than any other country, more than 369,000 in the last academic year. The U.S. sends over 11,000 students to China annually.

There have been 12 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States.

Global tourism takes major hit as virus halts Chinese travel

This should have been a good year for global tourism, with trade tensions gradually easing, certain economies growing and banner events like the Summer Olympics taking place in Tokyo.

But the viral outbreak in China has thrown the travel industry into chaos, threatening billions in losses and keeping millions of would-be travelers at home.

Thirty airlines have suspended service to China. Cruise lines have cancelled more than a dozen Chinese cruises. And hotel rooms in China are largely empty.

Before the outbreak, the United Nations World Tourism Organization was forecasting growth of 3-4% in global tourism this year, up from 1.5 billion tourist arrivals in 2019.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.