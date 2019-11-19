The Chocolate Season, a coffee and artisan chocolate shop opens its doors in South Lincoln

A new chocolate and coffee shop has opened up in south Lincoln, just in time for the holidays.

(Source: 10/11 NOW)

The Chocolate Season opened on Tuesday at 40th and Old Cheney. The shop sells artisan chocolate, coffee, snacks and more.

The owners had locations first in Omaha, then Iowa. Erika Jensen, who started the shop with her husband prides herself on using as many locally sourced items and all-natural foods as possible.

"You can come in and go quickly, you can stay the whole afternoon,"said Erika Jensen, owner of The Chocolate Season. "We built it just for community, this is your second home here."

Jensen owns the shop with her husband, Brad. The two have had the company for 12 years. Recently, they have moved to Lincoln to be closer to their family.

Jensen said her goal is to channel her grandma, who loved giving handmade gifts.

"Everybody deserves to be appreciated and this store gives people the opportunity to show that they care and they're noticed," Jensen said.

Jensen plans to bring new things to the shop, including a waffle menu, drive through, liquor license and other special events.

Customers can shop for holiday gifts in the store or on their website.They have gifts for all price ranges.