Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC, cites comments to women

This Aug. 2, 2011 file photo shows MSNBC host Chris Matthews takes part in a panel discussion at the NBC Universal summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Matthews announced his retirement on his political talk show "Hardball with Chris Matthews" on Monday, March 2, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Updated: Mon 6:25 PM, Mar 02, 2020

(AP) - “Hardball” host Chris Matthews says he’s retiring from MSNBC.

The host opened his show Monday evening by saying he was retiring from the network and apologizing for comments he made to women.

Matthews made the announcement at the top of his show, announcing it would be his last.

After he was done, the show went into a commercial break, and Matthews did not return.

He said compliments on a woman’s appearance that some men, himself included, thought were OK “were never OK.”

