Chris Stapleton concert in Lincoln postponed to 2021

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show tour has been postponed to 2021. That includes his stop in Lincoln.

The concert originally planned for Saturday, October 17, 2020 has been moved to Friday, October 15, 2021.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. For those unable to attend a rescheduled date, you will have 30 days to obtain a refund that will be made available at your point of purchase.

"We’ve made this decision with the health and safety of our fans, touring family, and the communities we travel through as our number one priority."