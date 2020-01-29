Chris Stapleton to perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena in October

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show tour will make a stop at Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena October 17.

The country and folk rock singer's performance will include special guests Marcus King Band and Yola.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m.

 