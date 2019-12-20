Christmas Breakfast Recipe: Baked Caramelized Pear and Pecan French Toast

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here's the recipe for Baked Caramelized Pear and Pecan French Toast:
Ingredients:
1 loaf French Bread
6 eggs
2 cups milk
1 tsp vanilla
1/2 tsp nutmeg
1/2 tsp cardamom
1/2 tsp salt
zest of 1 orange
2 pears, cored and sliced in strips
2 TB butter
6 TB maple syrup, divided
1/2 cup pecans
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 and grease 9 x 13 baking pan.
Slice french bread into 1/2 inch slices and line baking pan in 2 rows.
Combine eggs, milk, vanilla, nutmeg, cardamom, salt, orange zest and 3 TB maple syrup.
Pour egg mixture over bread, coating each slice of bread. Set aside.
Over medium heat, melt 2 TB butter in a medium sized sauce pan. Add sliced pears and cook until soft. Add 1 TB maple syrup and cook until pears are caramelized.
When pears are finished, place on top of bread & egg mixture, evenly placing across the top.
Top with pecans and drizzle 2 TB maple syrup over the top. Bake for 50 minutes.
Serve with whipped cream.
