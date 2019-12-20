Christmas Breakfast Recipe: Baked Caramelized Pear and Pecan French Toast

Here's the recipe for Baked Caramelized Pear and Pecan French Toast:

Ingredients:

1 loaf French Bread

6 eggs

2 cups milk

1 tsp vanilla

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1/2 tsp cardamom

1/2 tsp salt

zest of 1 orange

2 pears, cored and sliced in strips

2 TB butter

6 TB maple syrup, divided

1/2 cup pecans

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 and grease 9 x 13 baking pan.

Slice french bread into 1/2 inch slices and line baking pan in 2 rows.

Combine eggs, milk, vanilla, nutmeg, cardamom, salt, orange zest and 3 TB maple syrup.

Pour egg mixture over bread, coating each slice of bread. Set aside.

Over medium heat, melt 2 TB butter in a medium sized sauce pan. Add sliced pears and cook until soft. Add 1 TB maple syrup and cook until pears are caramelized.

When pears are finished, place on top of bread & egg mixture, evenly placing across the top.

Top with pecans and drizzle 2 TB maple syrup over the top. Bake for 50 minutes.

Serve with whipped cream.

For more on this recipe and others, visit here.