Christmas tree at SouthPointe to be installed

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at SouthPointe Pavillions in Lincoln.

The Pavilions' Christmas tree will be installed in the Center Courtyard on Friday, November 8 beginning at 8 a.m.

The 45 ft tall conifer fir is estimated to be 50 years old and weighs about 7,200 pounds.

Over the next week the tree will be shaped, sprayed to retain moisture and decorated with hundreds of lights and ornaments. After the holidays, it will be chipped as hardwood mulch for SouthPointe Pavilions planting beds.

Santa arrives to light the tree at the Santa Celebration on Saturday, November 30. Beginning at 6 p.m. the event features refreshments, music, costumed characters, and holiday activities throughout the center until 8 p.m. including special guests Shadow, a four-year old alpaca and Fanny, a four-year old llama.

SouthPointe Pavilions' Santa Station opens Friday, November 29, with more than 6,000 guests visiting each year. Located between Von Maur and Talbots, the white cottage is open Fridays through Sundays plus a portion of Christmas week.

- Santa answers all letters including those delivered to the Mistletoe Mailbox in the lobby of

First National Bank SouthPointe.

- Leashed pets are welcome for photos.

- Visitors may purchase digital photo packages or use their own camera.

- Fanny and Shadow will be at the Santa Station on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sun., December 15, from 2-4 p.m. and available for photos.

