Christmas tree drop-off service underway

Now that Christmas is over, how long will you keep your tree up?

If it's a real one, you have less than a month if you want to participate in the City of Lincoln's annual tree drop-off service. It's in its 33rd year and is the oldest program of its kind in the state.

Here are the locations you can take your trees from now through Tuesday, January 21:

- Ballard Park, 3901 North 66th Street

- Holmes Lake Park, South 70th and Normal streets, parking lot west of north softball field

- Oak Lake Park, three blocks south of Cornhusker on North First Street

- Tierra Park, South 29th Street and Tierra Drive

- Seng Park at University Place, North 50th and Garland streets

- Woods Park, South 31st and "J" streets, southeast corner of the parking lot

All decorations, tinsel, lights, skirts, disposal bags and stands must be removed from trees. The effort is a collaboration between the Solid Waste Operations Division of the Transportation and Utilities Department and the Parks and Recreation Department.

Boy Scout Troop 8 offers a service to pick up trees and transport them to a City drop-off site.

Pick up dates are December 28, 29 and January 1, 4, 5 and 11, offered in these zip code areas: 68502 through 68508, 68510, 68512, 68516, 68521, 68522 and 68526.

Trees should be placed on the front lawn by 9 a.m. The service is free, but donations are appreciated. Schedule a pickup by contacting Troop 8 at Scouting4trees.org or 402-965-1458.