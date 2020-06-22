Front sign at Chuck E. Cheese has been removed

Chuck E. Cheese has removed its front sign and appears closed.

According to a 1011 reporter on the scene, the business located near Gateway Mall appeared empty on Monday.

An employee of a nearby business said they’ve seen individuals hauling out boxes of prizes among other things for the last couple of days.

According to the reporter, the inside of the business is pretty much empty

10/11 NOW has submitted requests for comment from Chuck E. Cheese, but nothing has been received as of Monday afternoon

This is an ongoing story, more information will be provided as it becomes available.