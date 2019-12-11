Rural Nebraska church destroyed by early morning fire

A fire destroyed a church in rural Buffalo County early Wednesday morning.

Multiple first responders were called out to a fire at Zion Lutheran Church, located at 53125 Grand Island Road, around 7:15 a.m. That's about 10 miles northwest of Shelton.

Shelton Fire Chief Jason Wiehn said it took crews about 35 minutes to contain the fire. He said the building is destroyed.

Chief Wiehn said firefighters biggest problem right now is water supply. There are trucks going to Ravenna and to Shelton to refill and return to the fire.

Fire officials don't believe anyone was around the area or inside at the time of the fire.

Our reporter on scene spoke to a parishioner who has been going to Zion Lutheran his entire life. He said it hasn’t really kicked in yet that this occurred.

Another person who lives near the church said he saw lights at the top the hill around 7 a.m. so he went to check it out. He found the building was on fire.

Among the crews responding include fire departments from Shelton, Gibbon, Wood River and Ravenna. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is also on scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The state fire marshal is on the way to investigate.