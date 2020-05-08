Churches prepare for first Sunday services since state restrictions are loosened

Thanks to the state's relaxed Directed Health Measure, churches across Nebraska can be open for services for the first time since March. But, in the capital city, some churches say they were confused, and thought they couldn't be open until next week.

Gov. Pete Ricketts gave approval for religious institutions statewide to be open to the public starting on May 4. But, with Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announcing a new Directed Health Measure in Lancaster County starting May 11, churches say they want to play it safe.

Capital City Christian Church is just one of many in Lincoln that has not been open in weeks.

"Pre-pandemic, we had about 500 people, but now, on a Sunday morning, we have about four people, between the pastor and a few technicians," said Senior Minister John Muffler. "I guess you could say our numbers have dropped dramatically."

Around the state, Capital City and other churches will have a decision to make this weekend. Will they be open for in-person services or will they stay closed? Many say the Directed Health Measures have made it confusing.

"Most of the information that's coming out is two steps forward, one step back," Muffler said. "As a congregation, we are not looking at the information given to us as a hard and fast line. We're trying to figure out what we should do based on what we can do."

Muffler said just because they were given the green light to go, doesn't mean they will.

"We still have a lot to do before we feel like we're providing the most safe environment that we can," Muffler said. "Mostly, it's a lot of training. Training for our staff and our congregation on how to stay socially distant while still loving their neighbor. We're eagerly awaiting the day we can come back and join together as a family, but for now, we want to make sure that family stays safe."

Just across the street, Mt. Olive Lutheran Church said it will be holding in-person services, but with some restrictions.

"We were a bit confused at first," said Pastor Tim Kemnitz. "We went based on the Governor's recommendations, and decided to open May 10, and that was before the Mayor said things in Lancaster County would be open May 11.

Mt. Olive will still be offering online services, and says it is making some changes to in-person service, to make sure everyone is safe.

"We aren't advocating one way or another," Kemnitz said. "We know a lot of folks will still be nervous to get out there so dipping our toe in the water so to speak."

Normally, there are 270 people in attendance at the church, but this Sunday, there will only be 16 families who pre-registered who will be allowed in.

"Church by invite only seems really weird, but it is what it is," Kemnitz said. "We looked at our capacity and how many people we could have while still practicing that six foot social distancing, and this is what we'll be doing. We will be having people wear masks, sit only with their families and will mark off every other pew for people to make sure they stay six feet apart."

Whether services are in-person or still online for now, both churches say the message will still be the same.

"We'll get through this," Muffler said. "It's uncomfortable, but we'll get through this."

10/11 Now called nearly a dozen local churches, and Mt. Olive was the only one planning to have in-person services. Others suggested staying tuned to their Facebook pages or websites for more information on when they plan to reopen.