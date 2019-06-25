Cirque Italia performing "Aquatic Spectacular" in Lincoln

Cirque Italia, the first traveling Italian Water Circus, with a 35,000-gallon water stage featuring amazing artists from all over the world, is performing in Lincoln.

This unique production will be premiering its newest show "Aquatic Spectacular" starting June 27-30 at Gateway Mall near the old parking lot of Sears off 66th Street. Just look for the grand swirling white and blue tent.



Showtimes:

• June 27th (Thursday): 7:30pm

• June 28th (Friday): 7:30pm

• June 29th (Saturday): 1:30pm, 4:30pm & 7:30pm

• June 30th (Sunday): 1:30pm, 4:30pm & 7:30pm

Tickets start at $10. Click here to purchase tickets.

Cirque Italia said it has transformed the stage into a large ship for this year's water circus experience complete with Bellagio style fountains.

Just as Italy offers a wide variety of food, culture, and personalities, Cirque Italia offers a variety of acts featuring performers from around the globe. Some of the acts include: contortion, magic, archery, aerialists, and the Wheel of DEATH.

Cirque Italia said it abides by a strict animal free policy.

10/11 NOW's Eddie Dowd will be behind the scenes with the talented performers ahead of their show Thursday on 1011 This Morning (5-7 a.m.)