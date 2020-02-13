City works to fight potholes ahead of freeze-thaw cycle this spring

As we get closer to spring, we also get closer to pothole season.

Crews work to repair a pothole. (Source: KOLN)

This year, the city is trying to get ahead of the problem. Already in 2020, the city has used 235,000 pounds of filling material to make more than 5,500 repairs.

Lincoln has four pothole patching machines that Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said allow one crew member to do the work that used to take four people to do.

"Potholes frustrate all of us. and they can be dangerous and expensive, which is why the city is taking actions both in the short term and the long term to stop potholes in their cracks," Gaylor Baird joked.

Gaylor Baird said the city cannot completely fix the problem on its own. It needs the public's help.

"We ask you to be additional eyes on our streets and let us know where you see potholes that need to be fixed," Gaylor Baird said. "Technology makes it easy to help."

You can report potholes on the city's UPLNK app.

The mayor also asked that people slow down and give crews plenty of space to work on fixing potholes.

Over the next year, the city will spend around $9.5 million on fixing existing streets.

Gaylor Baird said the best long-term solution is to better maintain streets so potholes don't form in the first place.