City Council approves upgrade to Lincoln's 911 system

On Monday, Lincoln City Council approved a resolution to upgrade the city's Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system.

Lincoln's 911 Center uses the CAD system to send the Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, and Lincoln Fire and Rescue to calls across the city and county.

The newly-approved agreement is between the city and TriTech Software Systems. The resolution also adds a mobile CAD system for public safety.

According to City Council, the four-year agreement will cost no more than $2.3 million.

The money for the upgrade comes from the quarter-cent sales tax that was approved in April of 2015 to fund public safety projects. The sales tax expired in October 2019 after earning $38 million. The majority of the money was used to build new police and fire stations.