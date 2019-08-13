City Council discusses yearly budget

North Platte's City Council is working on the town's 2012-2020 budget.

Several city departments plead their cases on Tuesday, discussing their equipment needs and monetary returns from the previous year.

This included police, fire, and various public services. City Administrator Jim Hawks said the overall budget will increase three percent this year and the town is looking into diversifying its revenue streams.

"This year's budget reflects a bare bones budget, however it is a workable budget," Hawkes said. "The way that its workable is by all of us working together and helping each other out."

Negotiations will continue until the official budget is finalized early next month.