Lincoln City Council votes to suspend Restaurant Occupation Tax

Lincoln City Council has approved the temporary suspension of the Restaurant Occupation Tax.

Council voted on Monday to suspend the tax for all restaurants and drinking establishments in Lincoln for 90 days.

Council members said the suspension will be a big relief for businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Restaurant Occupation Tax is a 2% tax on all gross receipts for each calendar month, according to the city of Lincoln's website. More information on the tax can be found here.

Council meeting are also being impacted by the pandemic. City council members voted in favor of meeting virtually on April 20 and April 27. Councilors will meet in person again on May 4.

During the meeting, council also approved two resolutions that allow the mayor to execute an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The agreement allows Federal Transportation Program funds to be used for two future construction projects in Lincoln:

-Holdrege Street Rehabilitation Project from 47th to 70th.

-56th Street & Yankee Hill Road Intersection Safety Project