Donations needed to City Impact event that give families Christmas with dignity

City Impact's Gifts of Love event is right around the corner, but they still need your help.

The event is one of Lincoln's longest running Christmas programs for lower-income families in need. It allows parents to spend a little bit of their own cash to buy brand new toys.

The event runs from Dec 8. to Dec. 14. Around 500 families are already registered.

"When it comes to Christmas for under-resourced families in Lincoln, mom and dad can get dollar items at Target or from the dollar store and kids will have something for Christmas, but to get something that is otherwise so far out of budget and knowing they'll find that at Gifts of Love," said Lisa Guill, communication's director at City Impact.

Guill said the best gifts for the event cost between $20-$50. The items they need most are gifts for teens, like ukuleles, hair appliances for teen girls, kid's make-up, gift cards, electronics, karaoke machines, teen bikes, and more.

"To see a mom come in who has been struggling all year long to make ends meet and pay bills, to walk out with a bike for her son and daughter who is in tears because she is so happy to be able to provide for her child, to provide something she never thought she'd be able to provide, that's a gift," Guill said.

If you'd like donate, you can drop off these items at 80 locations across from 80 locations across the city. A full list can be found on the City Impact's website. A link to their Amazon wish list can also be found on the site, so interested individuals can buy on Amazon and have donations shipped straight to City Impact.