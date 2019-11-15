City Impact 'Gifts of Love' registration opens

Registration runs Friday night through 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the center near 33rd and Vine Street.

The program allows families to register to shop at a store inside the center, which sells gifts priced 70 percent off retail price.

The registration allows families to reserve a time slot in advance for the event which will run December 8th through the 14th.

If you miss registration you are allowed to sign up for the event the day of the shop as well.

Last year the program provided $120,000 in gifts to more than 3,300 kids and families.

If you would like to donate to the program you can either drop off items at the center or you can also purchase a gift through their Amazon Wish List.