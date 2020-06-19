City advises residents on tree debris following recent storms

Following Thursday’s storms, Lincoln officials want to remind residents how to report downed trees:

For trees blocking City streets or sidewalks, contact the Lincoln Police Department's non-emergency number, 402-441-6000. Do NOT call 911. LPD is keeping a list of areas and reporting those to the Community Forestry crews.

For other damage to other public trees between the curb and sidewalk, contact the City Community Forestry Section at 402-441-7847, ext. 0. Voice mail is available at this number, and residents are encouraged to provide their name, address, phone number and the nature of the problem. Residents can also report damage to street trees at UPLNK.lincoln.ne.gov.

Residents are also advised to watch for broken limbs that may still be hanging in trees. Officials said these can cause injury or damage when they fall. Tree debris on private property is the responsibility of the property owner.

For tree debris on private properties, residents can contact their refuse haulers or take the debris to this location: