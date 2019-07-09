City asking people to take survey on South Haymarket Park

The City Parks and Recreation Department urges residents to take a survey about plans for the new downtown park in the South Haymarket at Seventh and “N” streets.

The survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete and is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: parks survey) until September 1. Paper copies are available at the Parks and Recreation Administration Office, 3131 “O” Street, third floor, or at the Downtown Lincoln Association Office, 206 South 13th Street, Suite 101.

Lynn Johnson, Parks and Recreation Director, said that plans to add outdoor recreation activities downtown are in response to an increasing number of residents living downtown. “We regularly hear from families with young children living downtown or in the Haymarket who would enjoy having outdoor play and activity areas within walking distance,” Johnson said. “We also hear from dog owners who would appreciate a dog run in or near downtown.”

The survey features a conceptual design for the park and adjacent plaza and asks participants to identify potential activities to take place there. Survey results will be used to develop a master plan for the park and plaza. The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will consider adopting the plan later this year.

Johnson said that a fundraising campaign will likely be organized by the Lincoln Parks Foundation, in cooperation with the Lincoln Park and Recreation Department, to fund development and endowment of the park and plaza.