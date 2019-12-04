City asking public to take online survey about StarTran improvements

The city of Lincoln is asking the public to participate in an online survey about improvements for the Lincoln bus system.

The nine-question survey can be found here.

The survey asks about location, size, priorities and amenities for a bus system hub.

Responses will be collected through December 31, and paper copies are available at all Lincoln City Libraries locations. Completed paper surveys should be returned to the libraries or the StarTran office at 710 “J” St.

The survey is part of a Multimodal Transit Transfer Center Feasibility and Conceptual Design Study to explore improvements for StarTran.

This study began in September and is scheduled to conclude with recommendations in May 2020.

The study will assess downtown locations designed to improve travel options to central business district destinations, improve connections between different travel modes, and improve bus passenger amenities. The study will also consider public/private partnerships and economic development opportunities.

StarTran Transit Manager Mike Davis said the current hub of transit operations at 11th and “N” streets is undersized, does not provide an efficient transfer layout, lacks passenger amenities, and limits future expansion.

“This study’s results are essential in seeking federal funding to construct a new facility,” Davis said. “We want our patrons to feel safe and to provide important amenities such as restrooms, protection from the elements, heat, and air conditioning.”

For more information on StarTran, visit startran.lincoln.ne.gov, or call 402-476-1234.