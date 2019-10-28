City changing approach to residential plowing

On Monday, we saw the first snow of the season. And although it wasn't much, the city says it's getting ready.

(Source: KOLN).

After seeing record snow fall last year, they're going to be doing some things a little different this time around.

The city says this year, they're really taking into account some of the feedback they just received from the Snow Removal Task Force.

One of the big concerns was residential areas.

The city's policy is to plow residential areas only after average snow accumulation reaches four or more inches.

While many snows last year didn't make the cut, it sometimes snowed day after day, and that added up.

"We may have several small snowfalls in rapid succession, none of which would in and of themselves justify plowing,” said Transportation and Utilities Interim Director, Tom Casady.

Now with feedback from the new Snow Removal Task Force, that's going to change.

"Given the accumulation over a period of time, we will probably change our mind and do some residential plowing,” said Casady.

Tom Casady says they have to be careful they are not over treating the streets, or under treating them.

"If we could put a blade down every time snow falls that would be great, but in the end it all comes at a taxpayers expense,” said Casady.

Right now, it's the calm before the storm as we saw only a dusting of snow on Monday.

On Monday, three trucks will be monitoring bridges in Lincoln just in case things get slippery.

"We've been stocking up on salt, sand, increasing our brine capacity and we think we will be ready when the snow hits in earnest,” said Casady.

Going forward, he says another thing they are working on is a snow plow map for the public to help make your commutes easier.

"That would allow us to create a bread crumb trail so that we could display that on our public website like we do for our street sweeping operations,” said Casady.

The city says they hope to have the snowplow tracker up sometime in the next few months, so you can see where they've been and where they're headed during their snow removal process.