City code mandates fencing around nearly all backyard pools

It only takes a moment for a child to slip out of their parent's sight and end up in a pool.

It's an extremely dangerous situation, Blake Collingsworth with the Joshua Collingsworth foundation said.

"They're attracted to it, they want to play," Blake said. "They're just being explorers. Typically it's great for them to explore and learn, but this situation is so deadly."

Collingsworth knows the danger well.

His son Joshua was two and a half years old when he dissapeared for just a few moments and was found face down in the pool in his backyard.

"We pulled him out right away and tried CPR," Collingsworth said.

Joshua was life-flighted to a hospital in Omaha, but three days later died due to complications from the drowning.

Blake said he and his wife have worked to prevent as many drownings as they can ever since they lost Joshua.

Blake said while it's hard to prevent your child from running out of your sight, even for a minute, there are ways to prevent them from gaining access to a pool.

He said having a fence around pools is a must, as well as making sure ladders and chairs are removed from around the pool when its not in use.

City code also regulates backyard pools.

If a pool holds 18 inches of water or more, it must have a four-foot tall fence around it. If its in a fenced in backyard, another fence around the pool isn't required.

If the pool has walls that are higher than four-feet tall, a fence isn't needed but pool-owners have to remove the ladders to the pool when its not being used.

These precautions are just half the battle, Blake said.

Educating your child can have just as big of an impact.

"Tell them, of course you want to go around the water, it's fun to go around the water," Blake said. "But it's something you do with mom or dad or grandma or grandpa. Yes, kids may disobey, but we hope education will slow them down and you'll find them standing on the edge of the pool- not inside it."

Blake said pediatricians have also started encouraging parents to start water safety classes as young as 12-months-old.

He said even kids that young can learn to float on their backs, call out for help or grab onto the side of the pool. He said if kids don't know how to float, they often panic and breathe in water which causes them to drown.

If you want to learn more about the Joshua Collingsworth Foundation and how you can help keep your children safe, click here.