City crews continue to treat roads after snowfall on Thursday

City officials said, as of Friday morning, 20 crews continue to apply granular salt pre-wet with anti-ice brine to arterial streets and bus routes as needed.

City crews report arterial streets are wet with slush and fair driving conditions.

The 10/11 Weather Team said Lincoln officially received 4.5 inches of snow at the Lincoln Airport and 6 inches of snow at the 10/11 studios.

During the Friday morning commute, drivers should use caution and be alert for slick spots, especially on untreated streets and bridges.

The 10/11 Weather Team said a good deal of melting is expected on Friday with enough warmth and sunshine. High temperatures on Friday are in the mid to upper 40s.