City crews spread brine on roads overnight

Crews have been on the road since 9 p.m. on Tuesday trying to make sure your commute isn’t slick.

They city has been dropping brine in an attempt to stop ice from forming.

They lay the solution, which is essentially a mix of salt, water and other chemicals, in a stripe pattern on roads before the storm hits.

Crews use about 50 gallons per lane mile, which adds up to about 60,000 gallons total in preparation for most storms.

Tuesday they will be covering mainly arterial roads along with bus and school routes.

The brine is activated when precipitation hits it, which allows crews to have more time to respond once the snow starts because treatment has already begun.

The county has been stocking up on sand salt and bring after last year where they reached dangerously low levels.

They are hoping to be done at 6 a.m. at which point they will send out the sanding trucks when the snow comes in.

