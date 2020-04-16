City crews treating roads as snow falls in Lincoln

Twenty crews are applying granular salt pre-wet with anti-ice brine to arterial streets and bus routes.

Crews report arterial streets are wet with normal driving conditions at this time. Changes will be closely monitored as the snow intensifies and temperatures drop. Winter driving conditions are in effect.

The National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. Mixed precipitation of rain and snow. Snow accumulation of one to five inches is possible with reduced visibility. Drivers should use caution and be alert for slick spots, especially on untreated streets and sidewalks, slow down, and increase following and stopping distance.

Please stay informed on the status of snow operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. If you have questions, you may call the Traffic Management Center at 402-441-7644.