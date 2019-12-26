City encourages flattening boxes before recycling

With many gifts unwrapped this week recycling drop off locations around town are filling up.

Here are boxes piling up at the Lewis Fields drop off location. The city is encouraging you to flatten cardboard boxes, so more boxes can be dropped off.

The city is encouraging you to flatten cardboard boxes, so more boxes can be dropped off. If the boxes aren't broken down the crews have to do it themselves according to Tom Casady with the city.

"People are trying to recycle which we appreciate. The problem we're having is capacity and the inevitable problem of people not really following the suggested procedures for preparing their recyclables," said Tom Casady Interim Director of Public Transportation and Utilities.

Casady adds that crews were working on Christmas to help get a jump start on collecting garbage and recycling.

You're also encouraged to hang onto your boxes for a few days to help the crews catch up.

