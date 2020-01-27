City gears up for pothole season

As the ice melts you may no longer be sliding on top of streets but instead hitting newly formed potholes.

An up and down winter is something the city says they’re working to stay on top of with crews out already Monday to patch potholes as more freezing and thawing is expected in the upcoming week.

Hitting those potholes is a feeling familiar to many drivers and something drivers around town say they started feeling again Monday.

“The amount of potholes that are out here are starting to increase year over year obviously with the different weather patterns,” said William Zimdars of Lincoln.

The city says it’s already working to patch potholes but worry that the weather to come will halt those efforts.

“Over the next 10 days were going to be in that freeze thaw cycle pretty continuously so I expect a lot of potholes,” said Tom Casady the Interim Director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.

Problem areas have already been identified for repavement projects with the quarter-cent sales tax, with one in each quadrant of the city.

“Mill off the top several inches and put down fresh asphalt,” said Casady. “It’s much more effective than simply trying to patch potholes.”

Casady also says reporting through the UpLNK app is a great tool but people should understand there’s a little more method behind repairs.

“One of the things we don’t do is chase from one pothole to the next to the next,” said Casady. “What we do with that information is try to identify areas that have essentially an outbreak of potholes so that we can target our resources into that entire area.”

Casady says while crews take a strategic approach to filling potholes it’s still very important to keep reporting them online or over the phone to the city when you see them.

