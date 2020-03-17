City of Beatrice declares local disaster declaration

The City of Beatrice has issued a local disaster declaration, assisting in the availability of emergency supplies, should they be needed.

So far, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Beatrice or Gage County. A local Unified Command Center is monitoring the situation and preparing for the potential spread of the virus.

City officials are announcing that all city facilities will be closing to the public, beginning at five p.m. today. Included are City Hall, the Municipal Auditorium, the Carnegie Building, Beatrice Public Library, Senior Center, the Indoor batting facility at Hannibal Park, as well as city restrooms, ball fields, recreational facilities, and playgrounds. Beatrice Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Daake is the Incident Commander.

"We just thought it would be best if we had that blanket restriction if you will. So that way, we don't get confused with this one is open, but that one is not.....so we can throw consistency across the system".

Daake says residents making bill payments have options, from outside City Hall.

"Do the drop off box....pay online, as much as possible".

Fire and Police officers will remain on duty as scheduled, and Daake says no decision has been finalized on any city office staffing issues.

"We are creating contingency plans for that, to see if some people can work from home or if they can work different hours. We have implemented within the city where we'll be social distancing ourselves at work...so we're going to try to stay six feet away from each other".

Residents are still allowed to use the city’s recreational trail system. As far as camping in city parks where persons pay for utility hook-ups, it wasn’t immediately known if that will be allowed.

The city is adopting CDC guidelines which recommend avoiding social gatherings of more than ten people. The city is taking precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting of the Board of Public Works of the City of Beatrice, Nebraska will be held Thursday, March 19th at 12:10 p.m. in the City Auditorium, 205 North 4th Street, Beatrice, Nebraska, to discuss the Board of Public Works response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting will be open to the public.